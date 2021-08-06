Left Menu

Three prominent leaders join BJP in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Uchana | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:15 IST
Three prominent leaders in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district joined the BJP on Friday, the party said.

In an event held at Surankote town of Poonch district, three prominent persons holding important responsibilities joined the BJP and were welcomed into the party fold, it said.

J-K BJP vice president and Poonch prabhari Varinderjeet Singh, J-K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta and other leaders were present on the occasion.

''It is really a big success for the BJP as Surankote Municipality Committee vice-president Sanjay Kesar, independent councillor Sunita Khajuria and Sanatan Dharam Sabha president, Surankote, Subash Khajuria, joined the party in the presence of a large number of their supporters,'' Gupta said.

This has sent a clear message that the only party which is concerned for the nation and its people is the BJP, J-K BJP Prabhari Ashish Sood said.

Gupta said the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have seen the “misrule” of the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP and people are “fed up with the non-seriousness of these parties”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

