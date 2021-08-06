Left Menu

Twitter war between RSS affiliate's co-convenor and BJP leader over retrospective taxation

A war of words erupted between Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch SJM, and BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale on Twitter on Friday over the governments move to scrap retrospective taxation.It began after Mahajan tweeted his comments on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021, along with pictures of news articles published in this connection.It is true that under pressure from international arbitration, government had no other option, but the title should be Relief to thieves -- Thousands of Crores of Rupees Loss to Government and Public.

A war of words erupted between Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), and BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale on Twitter on Friday over the government's move to scrap retrospective taxation.

It began after Mahajan tweeted his comments on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, along with pictures of news articles published in this connection.

''It is true that under pressure from international arbitration, government had no other option, but the title should be Relief to thieves -- Thousands of Crores of Rupees Loss to Government and Public. A great example of disadvantages of foreign investment,'' he wrote on the microblogging website.

Reacting to Mahajan's tweet, Chauthaiwale, who is in charge of the ruling BJP's foreign affairs department, wrote on Twitter: ''Dear Shri @ashwani_mahajan, so are you demanding total ban on FDI?'' Responding to the BJP leader's tweet, Mahajan asked if it was a crime to talk about advantages and disadvantages of a policy.

''Sir ji, read the tweet. Is it a crime to talk about advantages and disadvantages of a policy?'' the SJM co-convenor tweeted. Chauthaiwale hit back, tweeting, ''Everything that is not criminal may not be in larger national interest, a point you repeatedly fail to acknowledge.'' Mahajan asked him to come for a debate on the issue.

''Shri @vijai63 why don't you come for a debate about your 'great' beliefs,'' he said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Friday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

