Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.
"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."
