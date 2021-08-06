Left Menu

Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 21:06 IST
Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.

"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021