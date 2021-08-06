Biden says COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases will go up before they come down and that the new Delta variant is taking a needless toll on the country.

"Cases are going to go up before they come back down," Biden said in a White House remarks. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

