Delhi: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans submits his report to PM on alleged rape, murder of Dalit girl

Northwest Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans Friday handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a report on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Old Nangal area of the city. The tragic incident has led to a outcry with political leaders visiting the victims parents.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:49 IST
Northwest Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans Friday handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a report on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Old Nangal area of the city. Hans said he was deputed by the prime minister on Thursday for a ground report on the incident.

''I met the family of the girl on Thursday itself as instructed by the prime minister and conveyed his message that they will get justice,'' Hans told PTI.

He claimed that during his meeting with the family, he was told the girl was ''torched alive'' after allegedly being sexually assaulted.

''I am Sufi in nature and an artiste as well. The pain of the mother and the father of the girl has shaken me. I myself wrote the report and presented it to the prime minister,'' the famous singer said. The Delhi Police Wednesday transferred the case to the crime branch.

The girl had died under mysterious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was raped and forcibly cremated by a priest at a crematorium. The tragic incident has led to a outcry with political leaders visiting the victim's parents.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family Wednesday. The chief minister has announced a magisterial probe into the incident and a relief amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

