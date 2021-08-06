Left Menu

MP govt welcomes renaming of Khel Ratna award

Welcoming the Centres decision on Friday to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for hockey legend Dhyan Chand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there was no justification for its original name.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-08-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 23:31 IST
MP govt welcomes renaming of Khel Ratna award
