MP govt welcomes renaming of Khel Ratna award

Welcoming the Centre's decision on Friday to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for hockey legend Dhyan Chand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said there was no justification for its original name. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of the heart for renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand,” Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters here. “I am unable to understand why a sports honour was named after Rajiv Gandhi. He did not pick up a hockey stick in his whole life,” the BJP leader added. The Congress was always busy singing paeans to the Nehru-Gandhi family and never thought of naming a major sports award after Dhyan Chand, he said.

