Where is Centre's flood relief package for Maharashtra? H K Patil

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil on Friday said it is surprising that the Centre has not yet announced any financial assistance for flood-hit areas of the state.

He also said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally to be organised at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on December 28, the foundation day of the country's oldest political outfit.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of the Mumbai Congress.

“A mega Congress rally is scheduled here in Mumbai on December 28, which will be addressed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is the foundation day of the Congress, Patil said.

He expressed disappointment over the Centre not yet announcing a financial package for flood-affected areas in the state, where over half-a-dozen districts were ravaged by heavy rains and deluge last month.

Patil said, “The Congress party is surprised that the Union government has not announced any financial assistance for flood-hit areas of Maharashtra. No aid has been received by the state so far. The Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister could have at least conducted an aerial survey and reviewed the situation.” “Where were these people when the state was going through such a crucial situation. Congress leaders and workers have sent help in various forms,” he said.

More than 200 people were killed in rain-related incidents, including landslides, in Maharashtra late last month.

The Congress is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. PTI ND RSY RSY

