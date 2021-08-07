Left Menu

Decision on contesting BMC polls solo or in alliance to be taken at local level: Patil

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 00:14 IST
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil on Friday said any decision on contesting the 2022 BMC polls in alliance or independently will be taken at the local level.

Patil's statement came in the wake of repeated remarks by Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole that his party will go solo in all future polls.

The Congress is currently in alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP and is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Asked whether the Congress would contest the BMC polls separately or in alliance, Patil said, “A decision to contest elections with the Shiv Sena or separately will be taken at the local level. All such decisions will be taken at the local level in other parts of the state as well.” He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of the Mumbai Congress.

A clutch of big cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, are due for civic polls in early 2022.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's largest civic body, is currently ruled by the Shiv Sena.

