Brazil Speaker Lira to put paper ballot amendment to plenary
The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira, said on Friday he will put an amendment on paper ballots backed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the plenary to decide, one day after it was defeated in committee.
Lira said the issue has created political tensions that need to be overcome to get on with the country's legislative agenda. The measure, which is not expected to win three-fifths of the votes needed to clear the 513-member chamber, is at the center of an escalating clash between Bolsonaro and the judiciary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolsonaro
- Arthur Lira
- Congress
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Brazilians take to streets again to demand Bolsonaro's impeachment
Brazil's Bolsonaro turns to center-right senator for political survival
Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles cabinet, recreates labor ministry
Bolsonaro backers push for change to Brazil's voting system
Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system