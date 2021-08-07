Left Menu

Brazil Speaker Lira to put paper ballot amendment to plenary

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 02:35 IST
Brazil Speaker Lira to put paper ballot amendment to plenary

The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira, said on Friday he will put an amendment on paper ballots backed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the plenary to decide, one day after it was defeated in committee.

Lira said the issue has created political tensions that need to be overcome to get on with the country's legislative agenda. The measure, which is not expected to win three-fifths of the votes needed to clear the 513-member chamber, is at the center of an escalating clash between Bolsonaro and the judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021