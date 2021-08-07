Eager to continue partnership with India in fight against Covid: US
The Biden Administration is eager to continue partnership with India in fight against coronavirus and provide assistance in the form of vaccines, the White House said.
The delay in providing vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters here.
“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question. “The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said. “We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said.
