U.S. restricts visas for 50 Nicaraguans; rival party is suspended

The United States imposed visa restrictions on 50 relatives of Nicaraguan officials on Friday, as President Daniel Ortega ramped up his crackdown against the opposition ahead of November elections in which he will seek a fourth consecutive term. The State Department's visa sanctions against family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges, follow a series of measures targeting people close to Ortega, including Rosario Murillo, who is Nicaragua's vice president and his wife.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2021 05:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 05:42 IST
The United States imposed visa restrictions on 50 relatives of Nicaraguan officials on Friday, as President Daniel Ortega ramped up his crackdown against the opposition ahead of November elections in which he will seek a fourth consecutive term.

"The United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime's attacks on democratic institutions," the State Department said in a statement.

Ortega's government has jailed many of the top contenders set to run against him, wiping some opposition groups out of the race entirely. Following the U.S. announcement, his administration suspended one of the remaining opposition parties, Citizens Alliance for Liberty (ACXL), that had put forward a presidential candidate and running mate earlier this week.

A resolution from Nicaragua's electoral court accused ACXL of violating regulations for political parties, including carrying out "verbal acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and auto-determination." The court also canceled the official identification card for ACXL's president, who is a Nicaraguan-U.S. dual citizen.

"These actions of the regime show how much they fear the civic electoral path," ACXL said on Twitter. Police on Wednesday put the party's vice presidential candidate, Berenice Quezada, under house arrest.

