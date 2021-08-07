Uzbek President Mirziyoyev set to run for second term

Uzbekistan's ruling Liberal Democratic party plans to nominate President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate in the Oct. 24 election, the party said on Saturday.

Mirziyoyev, 64, is widely expected to run for a second term, and win, but has so far made no comment on his plans.

