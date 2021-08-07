Left Menu

Energy department will be efficiently managed: Sunil Kumar

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:44 IST
Energy department will be efficiently managed: Sunil Kumar
The 'powerful' and important Energy portfolio is a big task and it will be handled efficiently, new Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture K Sunil Kumar said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, Kumar, who is a debutant in the state cabinet, said he will efficiently manage the responsibility vested on him by the Chief Minister.

Energy department had earlier been handled by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

The minister said he has been given a huge responsibility and will seek the advice of senior leaders and experts.

The portfolio allocation has been balanced to give a fresh look to the government, he said.

Answering a question on the demand for including Tulu language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution, he said the government will do all it can to promote the language.

On giving state recognition for Tulu, Kumar said he will strive to get the due recognition to the language overcoming the obstacles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

