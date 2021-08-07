TMC govt failed to take steps to check recurring floods: Dilip Ghosh

Training his guns on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said her government has failed to take necessary steps to prevent recurring floods that leave lakhs of people in misery almost every year.

The TMC, however, shot back, contending that floods have primarily occurred due to siltation at the surface of Damodar Valley Corporation dams, which forced the barrages to release water in an "unplanned" manner.

Claiming that some TMC leaders have distributed central funds allocated for flood control and irrigation among themselves, Ghosh, on his part, told reporters that he will soon visit Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur, one of the worst-affected areas in the state.

He accused the CM of ''not sparing any serious thought'' about fighting the crisis.

''Mamata Banerjee had announced that she would be visiting Ghatal, Khanakul and Moina but confined herself to just one place (Howrah), did photo sessions there and returned,'' the Midnapore MP said.

Banerjee, who had visited Udaynarayanpur in Howrah last week, called off her aerial survey of other affected regions owing to inclement weather.

''Years ago, she did the same thing during her visit to flood-hit North Bengal... just had her pictures splashed all over in the media, made tall talks, blamed the Centre for the floods and returned. Nothing happened thereafter,'' Ghosh alleged.

The saffron party leader further said that his party members and legislators had been carrying out relief work in the inundated areas.

Responding to Ghosh's assertions, TMC MP Sougata Roy said the BJP state unit chief should gain knowledge about the cause of the flood before making a remark.

"Floods in Bengal occurred mainly due to siltation at the surface of DVC dams, with no dredging undertaken for years by the central agency. We had placed demands for immediate dredging numerous times, but no action has been taken.'' Roy said the party may soon submit a memorandum to the Centre to address the issue.

"As for Ghatal, the Centre is yet to respond to the demand for putting in place a master plan to stop recurring floods. It has been pending for years,'' the MP maintained.

Roy further said Irrigation Minister Soumen Mahapatra has already visited flood-hit Ghatal along with other leaders to lend support to the distressed.

''Let Dilip babu go and take a look at the condition there,'' he added.

