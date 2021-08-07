Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:04 IST
Karnataka govt gives cabinet rank facilities to Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order providing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, an official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on July 26 had stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurapp, is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023.

Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being an MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency.

According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain allowances and facilities for vehicles, official accommodation, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

