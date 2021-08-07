Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended, due process is being followed for its restoration: Congress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
