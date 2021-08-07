Left Menu

Telangana Guv, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:31 IST
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulating Neeraj Chopra, Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted: ''Hearty Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning 1st gold medal for India in Men's Javelin throw. It's a dream come true moment for India #TokyoOlympics2020.History created and inspired billions of hearts today.'' Congratulating Chopra, the Chief Minister said Neeraj Chopra has realised the century-old dream of the Indians to win a gold medal, according to a release from the CMO.

Rao said his win will inspire sportspersons in the country.

The Chief Minister further said it is a happy moment for everyone that Indian sportspersons are displaying exceptional performance in the ongoing Olympics, adding Chopras win is a moment of pride for all Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

