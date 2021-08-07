Left Menu

Prez Kovind interacts with Union Council of Ministers, hosts high tea for them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 20:39 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday interacted with the Union Council of Ministers and hosted a high tea for them at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, according to an official communique.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union council of ministers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion, it said.

The President interacted with the members of the Union Council of Ministers and hosted 'high tea' for them at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday evening, said the statement issued by the President's Secretariat.

