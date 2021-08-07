"I'm a genuine BJP karyakarta and the CM": Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai on Saturday asserted he is a ''genuine BJP karyakarta'' and the Chief Minister from the party and would function taking everyone into confidence.

''He (H D Kumaraswamy) knows at what situation I had quit Janata Dal.I have been in the BJP for the last 15 years, so there is no question of associating me with Janata Dal,'' Bommai said in response to a question on JD(S) recently liking the present BJP government as a 'Janata Parivar government'.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Bommai said ''I'm a genuine BJP karyakarta and a BJP Chief Minister...there is no importance to such mischievous statements.'' Basavaraj Bommai, a son of Janata Parivar stalwart and former Chief Minister of Karnataka S R Bommai, had started his political career with the Janata Dal.

Calling Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda a ''young friend'', Bommai said no politics was discussed during his recent meeting with former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

''Office bearers (BJP) from Hassan have come and met me, I have spoken to them, will speak to them once again, there is no need for any doubt or suspicion.I will function taking into confidence my party, its workers and MLAs,'' he said.

Bommai was reacting to Preetham Gowda's statement that party workers in his constituency were upset about him visiting Deve Gowda's residence.

''The workers told me that they expected that Bommai would visit Siddaganga Mutt, Suttur Mutt, Sirigere Mutt or Adichunchanagiri Mutt after taking oath as CM.But we don't know why he chose to visit Deve Gowda's residence. We are upset. This is what they told me,'' Preetham Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said he tried to convince the party workers stating that CM might have gone there to seek blessings as Deve Gowda is a senior leader.

''But, I will meet the Chief Minister, state president and sangh parivar leaders to find answers to these questions, because upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls are elections of the workers, where we will have to fight against JD(S) and we have to give a political statement,'' he added.

Preetham Gowda is the lone BJP MLA from Hassan district, which is a JD(S) stronghold.

Further noting that party workers had a wish that an MLA from the old Mysuru region that has Vokkaliga dominance, would be made a Minister, Preetham Gowda claimed there is now a sense of feeling among karyakartas that the region has been left out.

''I had not gone to any leaders or the Chief Minister asking them to make me Minister.I did not ask for it, so I'm neither disappointed nor hurt about not becoming Minister,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)