Left Menu

MP: Union minister Tomar faces angry locals as he visits flood-hit Sheopur

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was on Saturday mobbed by angry locals and mud was hurled at his motorcade as he visited the flood-affected Sheopur city.The city is part of his Morena Lok Sabha constituency in north Madhya Pradesh which was lashed by heavy rains earlier this week.When Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in the city to meet flood-victims, people jeered at him and were heard saying that he had come too late.As he got down from his car and consoled some persons including weeping women, his convoy followed him.

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:05 IST
MP: Union minister Tomar faces angry locals as he visits flood-hit Sheopur
When Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in the city to meet flood-victims, people jeered at him and were heard saying that he had come too late. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was on Saturday mobbed by angry locals and mud was hurled at his motorcade as he visited the flood-affected Sheopur city.

The city is part of his Morena Lok Sabha constituency in north Madhya Pradesh which was lashed by heavy rains earlier this week.

When Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in the city to meet flood-victims, people jeered at him and were heard saying that he had come too late.

As he got down from his car and consoled some persons including weeping women, his convoy followed him. People threw mud and small dry sticks at the vehicles, eyewitnesses said.

People complained to Tomar that they were not alerted about the floods in time and it was the district administration's failure, witnesses said.

Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhaya said people complained to the minister that relief reached them late.

"But no vehicle in his motorcade was damaged," the SP added.

Talking to reporters later, the Union minister conceded that the administration had been lax, but added that confusion created by rumours about a dam having been breached too created a problem.

The help of every kind will be provided to the district, the minister assured. At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021