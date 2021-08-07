Left Menu

UAE says it supports Tunisian president's decisions

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:29 IST
Saied froze parliament and dismissed the prime minister two weeks ago, as part of exceptional measures that gained popular support but that was denounced by his Islamist opponents as a coup. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The United Arab Emirates supports the Tunisian state and decisions by President Kais Saied, an advisor to the UAE president said on Saturday after meeting with Saied.

Saied froze parliament and dismissed the prime minister two weeks ago, as part of exceptional measures that gained popular support but that was denounced by his Islamist opponents as a coup.

"We support the Tunisian state and president in this positive agenda", Anwar Gargesh, diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, said after the meeting with Saied.

