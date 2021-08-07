UP Assembly polls: BJP to hold more than 100 programmes over next six months to mobilise masses

Left Menu

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will hold more than 100 programmes as a part of a campaign to mobilise the masses and party workers and strengthen the party organisation.The programmes will start on August 9 during a meeting of zila panchayat and block panchayat chairmen here and continue till January 26, UP BJPs general secretary organisation Sunil Bansal said on Saturday.In the coming six months, different programmes and campaigns will be held for youth, women and farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:33 IST
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will hold more than 100 programmes as a part of a campaign to mobilise the masses and party workers and strengthen the party organisation.

The programmes will start on August 9 during a meeting of zila panchayat and block panchayat chairmen here and continue till January 26, UP BJP's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said on Saturday.

''In the coming six months, different programmes and campaigns will be held for youth, women and farmers. A plan for organising big programmes is also being prepared,'' he said.

There will be mass mobilisation, the party will reach out to voters, meet beneficiaries of government schemes, hold village 'chaupals' and 'kisan chaupals', he added.

''The August Kranti Diwas is commemorated on August 9. Zila panchayat chairmen and block panchayat chairmen will prepare a plan and pay tributes to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation. The statues of freedom fighters and martyrs located in different blocks in a zila panchayat will be cleaned, washed and garlanded. This will continue till August 15,'' Bansal said.

From August 10 to August 20, the meeting of the 403 assembly constituencies of UP will be held, he said.

Bansal said a 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan' (campaign to win booths) will be launched on August 23.

''Under the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyaan', meetings of booth 'samitis' will be held and verification of the booth 'samitis' will also be done from August 23 to September 7,'' he said.

The birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay will be celebrated on September 25, he added.

''Around 100-125 programmes will be held and they will continue till January 26,'' Bansal said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due early next year.

