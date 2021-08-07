Left Menu

Congress veteran Karan Singh meets JK LG Manoj Sinha

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 21:53 IST
Congress veteran Karan Singh meets JK LG Manoj Sinha
Singh, accompanied by his son Vikramaditya, discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance with the Lt Governor, the spokesman said. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh Saturday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

Singh, accompanied by his son Vikramaditya, discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance with the Lt Governor, the spokesman said.

''They also shared their views regarding the present development scenario of the union territory,'' he added. The Lt Governor observed that the present dispensation is taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures, besides strengthening the concept of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfil the aspirations of the people of J&K, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021