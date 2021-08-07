Congress veteran Karan Singh meets JK LG Manoj Sinha

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh Saturday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

Singh, accompanied by his son Vikramaditya, discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance with the Lt Governor, the spokesman said.

''They also shared their views regarding the present development scenario of the union territory,'' he added. The Lt Governor observed that the present dispensation is taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures, besides strengthening the concept of Jan Bhagidari (public participation) for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfil the aspirations of the people of J&K, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)