U.S. Senate votes to advance $1 trillion infrastructure package

A $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden overcame a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Saturday, a victory for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it.

Voting continued in the 100-seat chamber, where the timing of a final vote on passage remained unclear.

