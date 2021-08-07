U.S. Senate votes to advance $1 trillion infrastructure package
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
A $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden overcame a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Saturday, a victory for the White House and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months negotiating it.
Voting continued in the 100-seat chamber, where the timing of a final vote on passage remained unclear.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Senate
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. moves to drop charges against Chinese researcher arrested on visa fraud
U.S. moves to drop visa fraud charges against Chinese researcher
U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with N. Korea
Olympics-Softball-Mexico to take on U.S. in clash of familiar foes - and fiancees
U.S. seeks 'reliable, predictable' way forward with North Korea