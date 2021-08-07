Former PDP leaders among five who join J-K's Peoples Conference

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Conference welcomed five new party members on Saturday including some former leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nazir Laway, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Safina Baig are among the former PDP leaders. From these, two including Nazir Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz are former members of Rajya Sabha.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation's former deputy mayor Sheikh Imran and former MLC Murtaza Khan have also joined Peoples' Conference today. "I wholeheartedly welcome all the leaders in the party. I am hopeful that the way the party is expanding, PC will emerge as a collective team to meet the challenges confronted by the people of Jammu & Kashmir," tweeted Peoples' Conference quoting party chief Sajad Gani Lone.

Advertisement

Safina's husband Muzzafar Hussain Baig was thrown out by Peoples' Conference in June this year after the all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Baig was reported to have told the meeting that he was not a member of any political outfit. Baig's statement had landed the couple in trouble with Peoples Conference mulling to initiate a no-confidence motion against Safina in the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, which she heads with the party's support.

However, rapprochement with the party had saved Safina's position in the council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)