Left Menu

Former PDP leaders among five who join J-K's Peoples Conference

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Conference welcomed five new party members on Saturday including some former leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:26 IST
Former PDP leaders among five who join J-K's Peoples Conference
Peoples Conference welcoming new leaders (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Conference welcomed five new party members on Saturday including some former leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nazir Laway, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Safina Baig are among the former PDP leaders. From these, two including Nazir Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz are former members of Rajya Sabha.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation's former deputy mayor Sheikh Imran and former MLC Murtaza Khan have also joined Peoples' Conference today. "I wholeheartedly welcome all the leaders in the party. I am hopeful that the way the party is expanding, PC will emerge as a collective team to meet the challenges confronted by the people of Jammu & Kashmir," tweeted Peoples' Conference quoting party chief Sajad Gani Lone.

Safina's husband Muzzafar Hussain Baig was thrown out by Peoples' Conference in June this year after the all party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Baig was reported to have told the meeting that he was not a member of any political outfit. Baig's statement had landed the couple in trouble with Peoples Conference mulling to initiate a no-confidence motion against Safina in the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, which she heads with the party's support.

However, rapprochement with the party had saved Safina's position in the council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021