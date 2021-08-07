Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle temporarily locked, says Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been "temporarily locked", the party said on Saturday, over an hour after it said that the account had been "temporarily suspended".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 22:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle temporarily locked, says Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been "temporarily locked", the party said on Saturday, over an hour after it said that the account had been "temporarily suspended". "The account has been temporarily locked," the party said.

In a tweet earlier, the party had said the due process is being followed for the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account which has been temporarily suspended. The party said Rahul Gandhi will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" a tweet from the party's official Twitter handle said. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday used the photo-sharing app Instagram to send his congratulatory messages over the gold medal won by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and the bronze medal won by Bajrang Punia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Twitter had on Friday taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor. A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had on Thursday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

He complained that the Congress leader had shared his own photo along with the father and mother of the child victim which disclosed the identity of the minor victim. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on Tuesday issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action over the Congress leader violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by "revealing" Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

Rahul Gandhi met on Wednesday met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Geological analysis explains durability of Stonehenge megaliths

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021