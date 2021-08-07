Haryana BKU leader Chaduni says he will stay away from SKM meetings

Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday decided to stay away from all meetings of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) after accusing some leaders of the joint front spearheading the stir against the farm laws of discriminating against him and his supporters.

Chaduni, however, said that he will abide by the SKM's decisions as he does not want the ongoing farmers' agitation to be weakened in any way.

He alleged that some of his supporters were pushed out of an SKM meeting and mistreated.

''Later, in protest, I also boycotted the meeting. Now, I have decided that I will not attend the SKM meetings -- neither of its general body or of the nine-member committee -- and I disassociate myself from it.

''They are repeatedly doing injustice and are trying to let us down,'' Chaduni said in a video message and alleged that some farmer union leaders from Punjab have a problem with him.

The SKM had last month suspended Chaduni, a key member of SKM, for seven days for suggesting that Punjab farmer outfits involved in the stir against the Centre's farm laws should contest the Assembly polls next year.

Chaduni alleged that SKM chose to act against him while ignoring similar violations by some other members. Last month, Chaduni had batted for 'Mission Punjab' and said the outfits from Punjab involved in the agitation against the Central agriculture laws should contest the Punjab Assembly elections as it will ''present a model on how the system can be changed''.

