Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi appointed head of Congress committee on BTR

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:31 IST
Gaurav Gogoi appointed head of Congress committee on BTR
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, to take stock of organizational matters in the Bodo Territorial Region ( BTR).

The committee would look into ways to strengthen the party from the grassroots, including frontal organizations, cells and departments, the party's Media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said on Sunday. Besides, the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha, the other members of the committee are MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu and Klengdon Ingti.

The convenor of the committee is Bhaskar Dahal, Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021