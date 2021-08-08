Left Menu

Monsoon session of MP Assembly from Aug 9

  Country:
  • India

The four-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin here from Monday, an official said.

Vaccination against COVID-19 will be mandatory for entry into the Assembly during the session, Vidhan Sabha secretariat’s principal secretary A P Singh said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of four sittings will take place during the session, which will conclude on August 12, he said.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

Singh said the Assembly secretariat had received 1,184 questions from legislators, besides 236 Calling Attention notices.

He said a booklet prepared for legislators on the use of words in the House will also be released on Sunday.

In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Speaker has given instructions not to allow any gathering of visitors in the secretariat premises.

Visitors entering the premises need to wear mask and follow COVID-19 protocols, Singh said.

