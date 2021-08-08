Left Menu

MP: Collector, SP of flood-hit Sheopur transferred after locals mob Union minister

In a separate order, the state government also transferred Sheopurs Superintendent of Police SP Sampat Upadhyaya as Assistant Inspector General AIG in the state police headquarters.Anurag Sujania, who is currently AIG, Gwalior, has been transferred as Sheopurs SP.Heavy rains lashed Sheopur and other northern districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last few days.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:53 IST
MP: Collector, SP of flood-hit Sheopur transferred after locals mob Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred Sheopur's collector and superintendent of police on Sunday, a day after Union Agirculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was mobbed by angry locals during his visit to flood-hit parts of the district.

On Saturday, when Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in Sheopur city, which is part of Morena Lok Sabha constituency represented by the minister, people jeered at him and were heard saying he had come too late.

Some people threw mud and small dry sticks at the vehicles in his convoy, eyewitnesses had said.

In an order issued on Sunday morning, the Madhya Pradesh government shifted Sheopur district Collector Rakesh Shrivastava as the deputy secretary in the state secretariat. Shivam Verma, who is currently commissioner of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, has been made the new collector of Sheopur. In a separate order, the state government also transferred Sheopur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyaya as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the state police headquarters.

Anurag Sujania, who is currently AIG, Gwalior, has been transferred as Sheopur's SP.

Heavy rains lashed Sheopur and other northern districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last few days. Angry locals on Saturday complained to Tomar that they were not alerted about the floods in time and it was the district administration's failure, the eyewitnesses had said.

Sampat Upadhyaya on Saturday said people complained to the minister that relief reached them late, but claimed that ''no vehicle in his motorcade was damaged''. Tomar had said the administration was lax, but added that confusion created by rumours about a dam having been breached also created a problem. He had also assured all help to the district. At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh in the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021