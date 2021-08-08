Left Menu

TMC opposes Centre's move to bring Electricity Bill in Parliament

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to refrain from placing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Parliament and called the Bill as "anti-people".

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:32 IST
Goutam Deb, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to refrain from placing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Parliament and called the Bill as "anti-people". Goutam Deb, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is rightly opposing the Centre's move as it will hike electricity bills and will prove to be disastrous for the people.

"The bill will create price hikes in the electricity and power sector and it will be disastrous. So this bill should be withdrawn immediately," he said while attending a cultural programme on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 80th death anniversary on Saturday. The bill will hit the economy of the country as electricity is the major component for the development, he said, " The central government is taking strict action against people in all sectors. Electricity is the most important component for the development of the country. There are several components like domestic electricity, rural village electrification and commercial electricity for industrialisation. The bill will create price hikes in the electricity and power sector and it will be disastrous. So this bill should be withdrawn immediately."

Banerjee had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12 last year, expressing outrage over the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, which, she, said, was an attempt by the Centre to "destroy" the country's federal structure.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

