Yediyurappa asks K'taka CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:46 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw his order to give him cabinet rank status.

''I request you to provide me only those facilities which are given to an immediate former chief minister and withdraw the order giving me a cabinet rank,'' Yediyurappa said in his letter to Bommai, which was made available to the media.

Bommai on Saturday had ordered giving facilities similar to a minister to Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa had resigned on July 26, which coincided with the completion of his two years' term in the office.

A day after his resignation, Yediyurappa had proposed Bommai's name as the leader at the BJP legislature party meet and was accordingly accepted by all and on July 28 Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

