Assam Cong forms committees to look into organisational matters of hill districts, BTR

A four-member committee was formed for the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao on Sunday, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the partys Media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said. On Saturday, another committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi to look after the organisational matters of the party in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:56 IST
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted two committees to take stock of organisational matters in three hill districts and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of the state. A four-member committee was formed for the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao on Sunday, under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the party's Media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said. Legislators Sashi Kanta Das and Golap Saikia are members of the committee, while Manas Bora is the convenor. On Saturday, another committee had been formed under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi to look after the organisational matters of the party in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Besides Gogoi who is the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, the other members of the committee are MLAs Jadav Swargiary and Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, Bisti Basumatary, Shankar Prasad Roy, Jewel Tudu, and Klengdon Ingti. The convenor of the committee is Bhaskar Dahal, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

