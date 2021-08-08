Left Menu

Assam minister Atul Bora tests positive for COVID-19

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was hospitalised on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I request all those who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest, he tweeted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:05 IST
Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was hospitalised on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. ''I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I request all those who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,'' he tweeted. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, party sources said.

