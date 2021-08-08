J-K L-G Sinha visits Kulgam day after attack on police party

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said his visit on Sunday to Kulgam district, where a cop was killed in a terror attack a day before, was a clear message to terrorists and their sympathizers that terrorism will be rooted out.

A policeman was killed and two more were injured when terrorists fired on a police party busy managing the traffic at the Adijan Crossing in the district Saturday evening.

Advertisement

''My visit after last evening's cowardly terror attack is a clear message to the terrorists and their sympathizers that we will root out terrorism from this pious land. The government is determined to make development a mass movement,'' Sinha said on Sunday after his visit.

The policeman killed in the attack was identified as Constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay.

''Today visited Kulgam; Paid tributes to martyr Nisar Ahmad for his supreme sacrifice in yesterday's terror attack. The entire J&K administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & every possible support will be extended,'' the L-G said in a tweet.

Condemning the attack, Sinha said terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice.

He said the youth were the focus of the government's development agenda.

''While Govt is implementing policies that will strengthen young generation to fulfill their desire for progress, it is society's collective responsibility to identify those who mislead our youth for their own vested interests,'' Sinha said in another tweet.

''A few days ago, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of our Niginpora Kund village of Kulgam brought glory to the entire J&K by securing AIR-2 in the IES exam. I have always believed that our youths are inherently capable & his success will inspire our youth to build a better future,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)