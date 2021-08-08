After attack on TMC workers in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee says 'democracy being choked'

After the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress workers here, party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said democracy is being choked in Tripura and TMC will not spare a single inch for the BJP in the state. Speaking to reporters outside the Agartala airport here, Banerjee alleged that the TMC workers, who were attacked, have been booked instead of the attackers.

"BJP wants to remain in power by threatening people. This is my second visit to Tripura in less than seven days. Whoever challenging the atrocities and hooliganism of BJP are being sent behind the bars. Instead of the attackers, the TMC workers who were attacked are booked. The entire country is watching how democracy is being choked in Tripura. TMC will fight. TMC will not spare a single inch to BJP in Tripura," he said. TMC alleged that its party workers were attacked by BJP members on Saturday.

Abhishek Banerjee was shown black flags by BJP workers in Agartala today. BJP workers also raised 'go back' slogans against him outside Khowai Police Station in Agartala. "Is Disaster Management Act not applicable against those who attacked with stones and gathered in large numbers? But those who had been attacked were booked under the Act," Banerjee told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the arrested TMC workers have been released after grating bail by Khowai court. "All 14 TMC youth leaders have been granted bail by the Khowai court against a local security bond of Rs 50,000. They were granted bail in a case of violation of the Disaster Management Act," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in Agartala.

Before this, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh and Dola Sen visited Khowai Police Station and had a heated argument with officers regarding the arrest of party workers. "This very grave, painful and shameful incident. Yesterday BJP goons attacked my junior colleagues. They got injured. Police did not arrest a single BJP goon instead arrested the injured TMC workers," Bratya Basu told reporters.

TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed the BJP for allegedly attacking TMC workers in Tripura. "I condemn the action of the BJP. Their desperate deed cannot be forgiven. They cannot stop TMC by attacking our young workers. TMC will win the forthcoming elections in Tripura. We will see if the issue can be raised in the Parliament," Roy told ANI.

Further, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said BJP is scared of losing power that is why it is acting in a desperate manner. Speaking to ANI, "For the last few months the way BJP is behaving it is obvious they have started listening to their final bell. So politically they are going to die very soon throughout the country. From states to Parliament, BJP understood that the countdown for their fall has begun. That is the reason they have become desperate."

"They are feeling insecure especially after May 2 when the West Bengal elections result came. BJP is afraid of the fact that Mamata Banerjee is going to be the leader of the united Opposition in the coming days," added Sen. (ANI)

