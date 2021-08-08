TMC MPs to stage dharna in Parliament against attack on party workers in Tripura

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will stage dharna in front of Gandhi Statue inside Parliament premises on Monday against the alleged attack on their party workers in Tripura, said sources. TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed BJP for allegedly attacking TMC workers in Tripura.

"I condemn the action of the BJP. Their desperate deed cannot be forgiven. They cannot stop TMC by attacking our young workers. I will win the forthcoming elections in Tripura. We will see if the issue can be raised in Parliament," Roy told ANI. TMC alleged that several workers of the party were attacked by BJP workers in Tripura on Saturday. Following this, TMC workers protested and were arrested by Tripura Police.

Advertisement

Earlier today, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala and said democracy is being choked in Tripura and TMC will not spare a single inch for BJP in the state. Meanwhile, the arrested TMC workers have been released on Sunday after grating bail by Khowai court.

"All 14 TMC youth leaders have been granted bail by the Khowai court against a local security bond of Rs 50,000. They were granted bail in a case of violation of the Disaster Management Act," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in Agartala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)