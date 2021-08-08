Women the biggest beneficiaries of Modi govt's welfare schemes: Srinivasan

Women are the biggest beneficiaries of various welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government, a BJP office-bearer said here on Sunday. BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan also said that the BJP was the only national party working committedly to ensuring women empowerment. Srinivasan on Sunday addressed a meeting of the Goa Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha in Panaji in the presence of state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are the biggest beneficiaries of many schemes launched by his government. Whenever our Prime Minister contemplates launching a new initiative, he thinks about women empowerment. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Central cabinet. Our daughters are winning medals for this country,'' she said.

Srinivasan said the BJP provides 33 per cent reservation to women but more importantly the party rewards honest and hard-working cadres irrespective of gender.

''We speak about 33 per cent reservation to women but when we work strongly and contribute largely to the party, this 33 per cent is not just limited to this point. Party won't see if it's a man or a woman candidate. Ultimately, the party looks for a winnable candidate, '' Srinivasan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)