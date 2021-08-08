Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accuses ward coordinator of Kharagpur civic body of not addressing waterlogging problem
After a group of people in Kharagpur area under his Lok Sabha constituency complained of waterlogging due to recent rain, the BJPs West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday accused a local ward coordinator of not doing his job to resolve the problem in some pockets of the industrial town.Locals stopped his vehicle when Ghosh was leaving his residence there and made the complaint.Ghosh got irritated and claimed that he has allocated money under MPLAD to resolve the waterlogging issue.Why should I still be forced to hear your complaint
After a group of people in Kharagpur area under his Lok Sabha constituency complained of waterlogging due to recent rain, the BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday accused a local ward coordinator of not doing his job to resolve the problem in some pockets of the industrial town.
Locals stopped his vehicle when Ghosh was leaving his residence there and made the complaint.
Ghosh got irritated and claimed that he has allocated money under MPLAD to resolve the waterlogging issue.
''Why should I still be forced to hear your complaint? If the local ward coordinator hasn't done his job, you should demonstrate before his residence. Don't hesitate to carry the muck and silt of drains before his house. But you must do it first and then inform me. I will also join you,'' the Medinipur MP said.
Slamming Ghosh, former TMC legislator Pradip Sarkar said the BJP MP has ''done little to solve the waterlogging in Kharagpur''.
''The state administration is actively working to prepare a master plan to address the issue,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
