SP, Mahaan Dal will win 400 seats in upcoming assembly polls, form govt in UP : Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that in the upcoming assembly elections his party and its ally, Mahaan Dal, will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.Addressing a meeting of Mahaan Dal workers here, Yadav said till now he has been asserting that the SP will get 350 seats but after the programme of Mahaan Dal, they will win 400 seats.When I talk about winning 400 seats, people start raising questions.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:29 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that in the upcoming assembly elections his party and its ally, Mahaan Dal, will form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a meeting of Mahaan Dal workers here, Yadav said till now he has been asserting that the SP will get 350 seats but after the programme of Mahaan Dal, they will win 400 seats.

''When I talk about (winning) 400 seats, people start raising questions. But, when the BJP talks about the bullet train, no one questions it. You (BJP) had said that Varanasi will be transformed into Kyoto. But, what the city has turned into can be seen by anyone,'' he said.

The former chief minister claimed that if voted to power, the SP will take journalists to Kyoto. ''The cleanliness in Kyoto cannot be imagined,'' he said.

Attacking Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yadav described him as ''fake'' and said, ''The real Keshav is Mahaan Dal's Keshav Dev Maurya.'' Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Dev Maurya said, ''The BJP is saying that everybody is fighting the BJP. But, the reality is that everybody is fighting Akhilesh Yadav.'' He said that he can merge his party with the SP to fight the BJP, if the need arises, and added that he will remain an ally of the SP, until he is thrown out of the alliance.

