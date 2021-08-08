Left Menu

AAP leader says party to strengthen base in Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP will increase its strength in Rajasthan and mobilize its workers at the grassroots level, party leader Khemchand Jagirdar said on Sunday. He said the people are upset with both major political parties and the AAP will pose a challenge to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in the coming time. Jagirdar said AAPs state-in charge and MP Sanjay Singh will address a divisional level workers conference in Sriganganagar. He said a working plan is being prepared to strengthen the party in Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:12 IST
AAP leader says party to strengthen base in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will increase its strength in Rajasthan and mobilize its workers at the grassroots level, party leader Khemchand Jagirdar said on Sunday.

He said the people are ''upset'' with both major political parties and the AAP will pose a challenge to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming time.

Jagirdar said AAP's state-in-charge and MP Sanjay Singh will address a divisional level workers' conference in Sriganganagar.

He said a working plan is being prepared to strengthen the party in Rajasthan. Feedback has been taken for this working plan in the two-day state-level brainstorming program concluded here on Sunday, Jagirdar said.

He alleged that both the Modi government at the Centre and the Gehlot government in Rajasthan are ''looting the public''.

Electricity rates are probably the highest in Rajasthan compared to other states, he claimed. Health and education services in Rajasthan should be changed on the lines of Delhi, the AAP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021