Tejashwi lives in heart of party workers, he is our Arjun, says Tej Pratap on RJD poster row

Amid the controversy over posters and banners of RJD not carrying party leader Tejashwi Yadav's photo, elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said the Leader of Opposition in Bihar remains in the heart of party workers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:25 IST
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the controversy over posters and banners of RJD not carrying party leader Tejashwi Yadav's photo, elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday said the Leader of Opposition in Bihar remains in the heart of party workers. "Tejashwi remains in our hearts. How does it matter if the banners and posters do not carry his photo? Tejashwi is my Arjun. He is going to be the chief minister," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters here.

Tej Pratap Yadav addressed the meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student wing in Patna on Sunday. The office-bearers of RJD, district presidents and University presidents also attended the student wing meeting. Several large banners and posters were put up in the RJD headquarters at Patna carrying pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav's pictures were missing from the posters.

This surfaced a controversy in the political atmosphere in Bihar regarding a fight for supremacy in the party between the two brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. "After 10 pm in Bihar, the atmosphere gets disturbed. Nowadays bureaucracy is ruining Bihar. No work is done in Bihar without bribes. Bihar's Health Minister did not step out of his house throughout the COVID period," said Tej Pratap Yadav while addressing the meeting.

He further called senior RJD leader Jagdanand Singh 'Hitler' in the meeting of the student wing. "Earlier the gate of the party office used to remain open. But today it is becoming arbitrary. People need to understand that the chair is not the inheritance of anyone. Your work should be like even after the post is gone, people remember you," added Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

