Power sector engineers threaten to go on strike on Aug 10 against new bill

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:36 IST
Representative image
Power sector employees have threatened to go on strike or no work protest on August 10 against the government's decision to introduce the electricity amendment bill 2021 in the current monsoon session of Parliament, according to All India Power Engineers Federation.

The federation claimed that 15 lakh employees of the power departments across the country would go on strike/no work on August 10 to protest against the Union government's attempt to introduce the electricity (amendment) bill 2021 in the current session of Parliament.

''If the bill is presented on Monday, we will go for a lightning strike'', Shailendra Dubey, Chairman All India Power Engineers Federation told reporters on Sunday.

The federation demanded that instead of passing the bill in haste, it should be sent to the standing committee of Parliament.

It would be a grave injustice to major stakeholder consumers, power employees, if the bill is presented in Parliament without giving them an opportunity to present their reservations before the standing committee of Parliament, the federation said.

According to officials of All India Power Engineers Federation and the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), MPs of different political parties have been requested to vehemently oppose the anti-people bill in Parliament.

Terming it as an anti-people bill, the federation stated that Kerala Vidhan Sabha has opposed the bill with full consensus, and Chief Ministers of Bihar and West Bengal, opposing the move, have written letters to the Prime Minister.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi have opposed the bill on public platforms from time to time, officials claimed. On the call of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), hundreds of power sector employees and engineers held a four-day Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar from Aug 3 to express their solidarity against the bill, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

