Goa: Former AAP leader Elvis Gomes joins Congress

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:00 IST
Former Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of the state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat.

Gomes, a former bureaucrat, said the Congress was the only party which understood Goans.

Chodankar said more leaders from AAP and other outfits would join the Congress in the days to come.

Assembly polls are scheduled in the state in early 2022.

