BJP vice president Abdullakutty says Sachin Pilot may join party in future

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:37 IST
BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty on Sunday said Congress' Sachin Pilot is a good leader and he thinks that the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan will join the BJP in the future.

Speculation about Pilot joining the BJP first began doing rounds after he and MLAs loyal to him revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

However, Pilot has said that he will not join the BJP, a party he worked hard to defeat to bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

''Sachin Pilot is a good leader and I think he will join the BJP in the future,'' Abdullakutty told reporters.

Recently, Congress leaders and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken held discussions regarding the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan.

Demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum in Rajasthan after reports of resentment in the Pilot-led camp.

Last month, Pilot had indicated that the Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him.

Abdullakutty also claimed false propaganda is being run by some people that the BJP is against Muslims.

''It is a lie that the BJP is against Muslims. Our honourable RSS chief has clearly said that Muslims and Hindus are one and their DNA is also one,'' he said.

The BJP is a party that takes everyone along and this is its principle, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

