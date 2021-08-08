Telangana CM will be from BSP after 2023 polls: party leader

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would form the government in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections inthe State, Rajya Sabha member and national coordinator of the party Ramji Gautam said on Sunday.

Addressing a 'Rajyadhikara Sankalpa Sabha' public meeting in Nalgonda, over 100 km from here, Ramji Gautam said, ''No one can stop 'Bahujan Rajyam' in Telangana. This is a wave of change.'' The BSP coordinator asked the party workers to strengthen it and turn into reality the dream of 'Bahujan Rajyam' in the State in 2023.

''We will make it happen. BSP will make its Chief Minister in 2023,'' he said.

The party, he said, wants education to be provided for free in the country.

Addressing the gathering, former IPS (Indian Police Service) officer R S Praveen Kumar, who joined the BSP after resigning from service, alleged that SCs, STs, BCs and otherswere subjected to injustice for several decades.

Therefore, he said,there is a necessity for implementation of reservation in the private sector also.

Praveen Kumar was secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

