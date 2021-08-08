Left Menu

No one can try to touch BJP workers, says KS Eshwarappa

After incidents of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers being reportedly beaten up in Karnataka and Kerala, Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa said that no one can try to touch BJP workers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:33 IST
No one can try to touch BJP workers, says KS Eshwarappa
Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After incidents of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers being reportedly beaten up in Karnataka and Kerala, Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa said that no one can try to touch BJP workers. "No one can try to touch BJP workers because we are very much grown party now," he said while addressing a BJP executive meeting in Shimoga.

"In the past, we have not had the power to strike back even if any of our workers were attacked," Eshwarappa added. Eshwarappa further said that BJP has grown to the point that if anyone touches the workers, they will hit twice.

"There are lakhs of people on behalf of the BJP now," he said. Eshwarappa, who is Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, further said, "We did not have the power. Everyone knows how the BJP has grown in the entire world today." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021