Fadnavis to meet MPs, union ministers from Maharashtra, says BJP leader Pravin Darekar

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Sunday evening and will meet Members of Parliament and union ministers from the state, said BJP leader Pravin Darekar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:56 IST
BJP Leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Sunday evening and will meet Members of Parliament and union ministers from the state, said BJP leader Pravin Darekar. "I am not aware of the meetings that Devendra Fadnavis has in New Delhi, but there is one meeting with Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra MPs and the four newly appointed ministers for the welfare of the state," Darekar said.

When the reporter asked about the rumours of new state president, Darekar refuted the question by saying that, "Devendra Fadnavis and Chadrakanth Patil have denied all kinds of rumours going in the party meeting, and according to Devendra Fadnavis, the party people are happy with the work of Chandrakant Patil." The monsoon session of Parliament will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

