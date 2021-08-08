Left Menu

Return, rehabilitation policies for Kashmiri Pandits never driven by sincere design: Panun Kashmir

Policies of successive governments for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits have never been driven by a sincere design, alleged Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing the community, on Sunday.Reiterating the demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the community in the Valley, Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should look into employment policy for Hindus of Kashmir to seek their return.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:55 IST
Return, rehabilitation policies for Kashmiri Pandits never driven by sincere design: Panun Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Policies of successive governments for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits have never been driven by a ''sincere design'', alleged Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing the community, on Sunday.

Reiterating the demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the community in the Valley, Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should look into employment policy for Hindus of Kashmir to seek their return. ''It is our considered view that the return and rehabilitation policies of successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir for Hindus of Kashmir have never been driven by a sincere design to seek their permanent and sustainable return,'' he said. Referring to the developments in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces, Chrungoo said the worst dangers are looming large over the horizon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021