Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after mediation offer rejected

Advertisement

Sudan recalled its ambassador to neighbouring Ethiopia on Sunday, frustrated by the stance of Ethiopian officials whom it said were refusing Sudan's offer to mediate in the ongoing conflict in Tigray. "Ethiopia will improve its position if it considered what Sudan could do. ..instead of completely rejecting all of its efforts," a statement from the foreign ministry read.

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities of Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Taloqan

Taliban fighters overran three provincial capitals including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.

Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party holds primaries for November regional election

Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party on Sunday holds a primary to choose candidates for November elections for governors and mayors, an election that may see the return of opposition political parties that have boycotted recent ballots.

Allies of President Nicolas Maduro will vie for the chance to be elected to 23 state and 335 governments municipal governments that have a been a key element of the Socialist Party's dominance of the country's politics.

Australia PM's ratings hit pandemic lows amid lockdowns

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's public approval rating hit its lowest level since the pandemic began amid growing frustration over lockdowns and a sluggish vaccination drive, according to a poll published on Monday. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison's public support dropped four points to 47%, the lowest level since he fielded criticism early last year over his government's response to devastating bushfires.

Mozambican, Rwandan forces retake port town from insurgents

Mozambican and Rwandan security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, the two countries said on Sunday, adding to a growing list of retaken towns and villages. Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017 harboured an Islamist insurgency.

Firefighting plane crashes on Greece's Zakynthos, pilot survives

A firefighting plane crashed during an emergency landing on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Sunday while it was on its way to a small-scale blaze there, a police official said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the pilot escaped without serious injury, the official said.

Blaze ravages Evia island 'like a horror movie' on sixth day of Greek fires

Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

Japan PM Suga's support slides to record low as Olympic Games close - survey

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid below 30% for the first time since he took office, a survey showed on Monday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to boost his ratings amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60% said they did not want Suga to stay on as premier, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper, darkening his ruling party's prospects in general elections to be held later this year.

Mexico's Lopez Obrador to talk vaccines with Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss COVID-19 vaccines with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, amid recent caseload spikes in both nations driven by highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus. In a speech, the Mexican leader did not provide further details on other subjects he and Harris will discuss on the Monday phone call.

Biden envoy told Brazil's Bolsonaro important not to undermine elections - source

When U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, he brought a message from Washington: Don't mess around with elections. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the Biden administration raised concerns over Bolsonaro's unfounded claims of fraud in Brazil's all-electronic voting system and his threat not to accept the results of next year's election if the system is not changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)