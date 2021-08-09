Mission 2022: To take on BJP govt, UP Congress to hold march in every assembly constituency

Congress workers will hold a march in assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh against the state government over the issue of rising inflation, unemployment, the plight of farmers and collapsed law and order situation, a top source in the party informed. "Congress leaders and workers are busy for a two-day campaign that will be held on August 9-10," a senior leader told ANI.

According to a top source in the party, Congress workers will march in all the 403 assemblies of the state. "In this movement, different responsibilities have been assigned from the state leaders to the office bearers of the Nyaya Panchayat. 400 senior leaders have been given the responsibility of making the march successful. Along with this, the potential assembly candidates have also been instructed to put full force in this movement," sources say. The 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' march will run for about five kilometres through the main market of each assembly, sources say.

Congress party has merely five MLAs in 403 Assembly seats of the state. Although Congress General Secretary and In-charge of the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has already hinted that the party is open to aligning with like-minded parties in Uttar Pradesh, but a top source in the party said, "Congress is prioritising organisation building and carrying on the struggle against the government on the streets." The party sources further said, "It can be noted that the process of organisation formation of Uttar Pradesh Congress is at its last stage. Newly appointed block presidents have constituted their 25-member committees in all 823 blocks of the state. The number of these block level functionaries is 20,575."

Along with this, the target of appointment of 8134 Nyaya Panchayat presidents has been fulfilled by the Uttar Pradesh Congress. Sources said that the constitution of the 21-member Nyaya Panchayat committees is almost over. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)